    USARPAC BSC 2025 Layout and In-processing Broll

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific Command arrive to compete in the 2025 United States Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. Day 0 featured a surprise gear layout to ensure competitors had all required equipment for the week ahead and concluded with remarks from U.S. Army Pacific Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, offering encouragement before the competition officially began. The competition features eight squads from across U.S. Army Pacific and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970559
    VIRIN: 250713-A-NT242-7975
    Filename: DOD_111155205
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: HAWAII, US

    USARPAC
    ArmyBestSquad
    BeAllYouCanBe
    BestSquad2025
    USARPACBSC2025
    GearLayout

