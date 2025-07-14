USARPAC BSC 2025 Layout and In-processing Broll

U.S. Army Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific Command arrive to compete in the 2025 United States Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. Day 0 featured a surprise gear layout to ensure competitors had all required equipment for the week ahead and concluded with remarks from U.S. Army Pacific Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, offering encouragement before the competition officially began. The competition features eight squads from across U.S. Army Pacific and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
