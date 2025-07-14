U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Pacific conduct military operations on urban terrain (MOUT) as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Wahiawa, Hawaii. This week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|07.16.2025
|07.17.2025 15:19
|B-Roll
|970557
|250717-A-CJ630-5335
|DOD_111155186
|00:03:28
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition | MOUT | Day 3, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
