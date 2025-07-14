B-2 Spirit stealth bomber marks 36 years of flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, celebrates 36 years of flight for the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, July 17, 2025, with this highlight reel showcasing the aircraft's unique power and design. The B-2, maintained and operated by the total force team of the 131st Bomb Wing and their active duty counterpart, the 509th Bomb Wing, has provided global deterrence and engaged adversaries anytime, anywhere since it entered service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)



Audio: "Triumphant Valor" by StudioKolomna; https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-triumphant-valor-149014/; License: CC0