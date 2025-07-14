The 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, celebrates 36 years of flight for the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, July 17, 2025, with this highlight reel showcasing the aircraft's unique power and design. The B-2, maintained and operated by the total force team of the 131st Bomb Wing and their active duty counterpart, the 509th Bomb Wing, has provided global deterrence and engaged adversaries anytime, anywhere since it entered service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)
Audio: "Triumphant Valor" by StudioKolomna; https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-triumphant-valor-149014/; License: CC0
This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber marks 36 years of flight, by MSgt Stephanie Mundwiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
