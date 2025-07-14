Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber marks 36 years of flight

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, celebrates 36 years of flight for the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, July 17, 2025, with this highlight reel showcasing the aircraft's unique power and design. The B-2, maintained and operated by the total force team of the 131st Bomb Wing and their active duty counterpart, the 509th Bomb Wing, has provided global deterrence and engaged adversaries anytime, anywhere since it entered service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)

    Audio: "Triumphant Valor" by StudioKolomna; https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-triumphant-valor-149014/; License: CC0

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:40
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Stealth Bomber
    B-2 Spirit
    131st Bomb Wing
    Airpower Anytime Anywhere
    Air National Guard
    Missouri

