    Best Squad Competition | South Range Movement | Day 3

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Pacific conduct movement to South Range as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Wahiawa, Hawaii. This week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970555
    VIRIN: 250716-A-CJ630-5255
    Filename: DOD_111155179
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

