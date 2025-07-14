Soldiers participate in a 15-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 17, 2025, in Hancock, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970554
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-CY398-8585
|Filename:
|DOD_111155160
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll 15-mile ruck march - 2025 National Best Warrior, by 1SG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
