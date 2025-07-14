Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll 15-mile ruck march - 2025 National Best Warrior

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers participate in a 15-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 17, 2025, in Hancock, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970554
    VIRIN: 250717-A-CY398-8585
    Filename: DOD_111155160
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    This work, B-Roll 15-mile ruck march - 2025 National Best Warrior, by 1SG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NBWC25, ARNG, BWC, thisismyguard

