1-186 Infantry "Guardians" MEDEVAC 101 Training with HH-60 Black Hawk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970548" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment "Guardians" participate in MEDEVAC 101 training with an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The comprehensive training included aviation crew instruction on MEDEVAC procedures, cold loading and hot loading techniques for medical evacuation operations, and concluded with a dramatic hoist operation demonstration showcasing the aircraft's rescue capabilities. The collaboration between Salem-based aviation and infantry Soldiers demonstrates the life-saving skills that Oregon National Guard members bring to emergency response operations while serving their communities part-time.



Oregon National Guard - Military service of choice for Oregonians.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)