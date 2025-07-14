Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment "Guardians" participate in MEDEVAC 101 training with an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The comprehensive training included aviation crew instruction on MEDEVAC procedures, cold loading and hot loading techniques for medical evacuation operations, and concluded with a dramatic hoist operation demonstration showcasing the aircraft's rescue capabilities. The collaboration between Salem-based aviation and infantry Soldiers demonstrates the life-saving skills that Oregon National Guard members bring to emergency response operations while serving their communities part-time.
Oregon National Guard - Military service of choice for Oregonians.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970548
|VIRIN:
|250713-Z-ZJ128-1010
|PIN:
|25071310
|Filename:
|DOD_111154999
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-186 Infantry "Guardians" MEDEVAC 101 Training with HH-60 Black Hawk, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Soldiers Take Flight During MEDEVAC Training
No keywords found.