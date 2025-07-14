Oregon Guard MEDEVAC 101 Training with HH-60 Black Hawk - B-roll

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, participate in MEDEVAC 101 training with an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The comprehensive training included cold loading and hot loading procedures for medical evacuation operations, culminating in a hoist operation demonstration where aviation crew members showcased the aircraft's rescue capabilities. The Salem-based aviation unit provided hands-on instruction to infantry Soldiers on life-saving evacuation techniques that could be critical during emergency operations.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
