Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) End of Deployment Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returns home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970540
    VIRIN: 250704-N-AP071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111154880
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) End of Deployment Video, by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)
    End of Deployment Video
    We Stick Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download