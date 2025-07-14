MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returns home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970540
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-AP071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111154880
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) End of Deployment Video, by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.