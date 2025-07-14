2025 USARPAC BSC E3B B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 2025 United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition participate in a multitude of combat related events, July 16, 2025, at Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. E3B combines the testing for all three badges, Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). The 2025 USARPAC Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers' physical and mental abilities through various tasks, aiming to build proficiency and recognize those who demonstrate mastery in their respective fields. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970533
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-AI704-5838
|Filename:
|DOD_111154690
|Length:
|00:16:35
|Location:
|WAHAIWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
