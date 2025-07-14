Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 USARPAC BSC E3B B-Roll Package

    WAHAIWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 2025 United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition participate in a multitude of combat related events, July 16, 2025, at Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. E3B combines the testing for all three badges, Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). The 2025 USARPAC Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers' physical and mental abilities through various tasks, aiming to build proficiency and recognize those who demonstrate mastery in their respective fields. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:19
    Location: WAHAIWA, HAWAII, US

    readiness
    lethality
    ArmyBestSquad
    Beallyoucanbe
    USARPACBSC2025

