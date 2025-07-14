Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: FMS at the Speed of War—Reforming Foreign Military Sales for Global Readiness

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Moderator: MG Peter Fuller, United States Army Retired, Managing Director, M&A and Strategy, Cypress Global Strategies, Cypress International

    Panelist: MG John L. Rafferty, United States Army, Incoming Chief of Staff, United States European Command

    Panelist: Mr. B. Christopher A. Brown, Vice President, Global Strategy and International Business Development, General Dynamics Land Systems

    Panelist: Maj. Gen. Cezary Wisniewski, Deputy General Commander, Polish Armed Forces

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970529
    Filename: DOD_111154615
    Length: 01:23:29
    Location: DE

