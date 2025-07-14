Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employment Navigator and Partnership Program

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Video describing Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service's Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP).

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 970527
    VIRIN: 250717-O-HG358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111154594
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    employment
    department of labor
    service members and family
    military spouses
    transition assistance
    ENPP
    Employment Navigators
    career support

