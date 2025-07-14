1-127th Infantry firing mortars at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment conduct training with mortars at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 5, 2025. The soldiers hold the military occupational specialty (MOS) of 11C, Indirect Fire Infantrymen, whose primary job is to serve as a member of a mortar platoon. The soldiers were training in preparation for mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.