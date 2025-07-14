Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-127th Infantry firing mortars at Fort McCoy WI.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment conduct training with mortars at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 5, 2025. The soldiers hold the military occupational specialty (MOS) of 11C, Indirect Fire Infantrymen, whose primary job is to serve as a member of a mortar platoon. The soldiers were training in preparation for mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970523
    VIRIN: 250505-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111154579
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-127th Infantry firing mortars at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    127th Infantry Regiment
    Fort McCoy
    WIARNG
    mortars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download