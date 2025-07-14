Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment conduct training with mortars at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 5, 2025. The soldiers hold the military occupational specialty (MOS) of 11C, Indirect Fire Infantrymen, whose primary job is to serve as a member of a mortar platoon. The soldiers were training in preparation for mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970523
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111154579
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 1-127th Infantry firing mortars at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.