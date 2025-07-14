Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production With Allies

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Moderator: Ms. Heidi Grant, President & CEO, Heidi Grant Global

    Panelist: Mr. Patrick H. Mason, Acting Principal Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), United States Army

    Panelist: Mrs. Eva Hagwall, Deputy Director General and Deputy National Armament Director, Swedish Defence Materiel Administration

    Panelist: Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, United States Air Force Retired, Consultant, Pentacle Global

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:14:44
    Location: DE

