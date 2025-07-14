Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F35A Lightning II Marines aircraft at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    F-35A Lightning II landing and taking off from the Fort McCoy Airfield, Wisconsin, June 5, 2025. The 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin AFB, Florida traveled to Volk Field to participated in exercise Sentry North. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970515
    VIRIN: 250605-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111154516
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F35A Lightning II Marines aircraft at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volk Field
    Fort McCoy
    Egllin AFB
    33rd Fighter Wing
    sentry north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download