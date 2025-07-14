Around the Air Force: Resolute Force Pacific, Resolute Space 2025, Autonomous Collaborative Platforms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week's look around the Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces conducts its largest contingency-response exercise with Resolute Force Pacific, Guardians around the world prepare to demonstrate Space Force capabilities with Resolute Space 2025, and the Air Force advances human machine teaming by flying autonomous collaborative platforms alongside crewed fighter aircraft.