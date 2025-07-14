Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Resolute Force Pacific, Resolute Space 2025, Autonomous Collaborative Platforms - SLATED VERSION

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority and Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces conducts its largest contingency-response exercise with Resolute Force Pacific, Guardians around the world prepare to demonstrate Space Force capabilities with Resolute Space 2025, and the Air Force advances human machine teaming by flying autonomous collaborative platforms alongside crewed fighter aircraft.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:08
