    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Warriors Corner: Forging Interoperable Force—Combined Exercises as a Catalyst for 21st-Century Readiness

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Speaker: MG Matthew Van Wagenen, United States Army, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Speaker: COL CJ Kirkpatrick, Commander, Operations Group, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7th Army Training Command, United States Army Speaker: COL Mark Madden, United States Army, Director, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, Allied Command Transformation, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Speaker: MAJ GEN Brian NISSEN, Deputy Commander Multinational Corps Northeast Szczecin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970506
    Filename: DOD_111154495
    Length: 00:33:06
    Location: DE

    LANDEURO

