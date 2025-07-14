USAG-Italy Outdoor Recreation Cruises to Croatia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Garrison-Italy traveled to Rovinj, Croatia during an Outdoor Recreation trip with Soldiers, their families, and Department of Defense civilians who live and work in Vicenza, Italy on July 12, 2025. The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) supports the families of the Vicenza Military Community by planning recreation trips in the region to increase moral and family readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)