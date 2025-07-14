Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-Italy Outdoor Recreation Cruises to Croatia

    ROVINJ, CROATIA

    07.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison-Italy traveled to Rovinj, Croatia during an Outdoor Recreation trip with Soldiers, their families, and Department of Defense civilians who live and work in Vicenza, Italy on July 12, 2025. The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) supports the families of the Vicenza Military Community by planning recreation trips in the region to increase moral and family readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ROVINJ, HR

