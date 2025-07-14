United States Army Garrison-Italy traveled to Rovinj, Croatia during an Outdoor Recreation trip with Soldiers, their families, and Department of Defense civilians who live and work in Vicenza, Italy on July 12, 2025. The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) supports the families of the Vicenza Military Community by planning recreation trips in the region to increase moral and family readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970503
|VIRIN:
|250712-A-FG870-6403
|Filename:
|DOD_111154312
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROVINJ, HR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAG-Italy Outdoor Recreation Cruises to Croatia, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.