    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Ukrainian Innovation at the Speed of Relevance

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Ukrainian Innovation at the Speed of Relevance

    Moderator: Mr. Francis Dearnley, Executive Editor, The Telegraph and, Host of Ukraine: The Latest

    Speaker: Mr. Eric Hauff, Senior Director, International Business for Eastern Europe and NATO, ISR, Aviation and Security Division, Sierra Nevada Corporation

    Panelist: Mr. Yaroslav Azhnyuk, CEO and Founder, TheFourthLaw

    Panelist: Mr. Sebastian Kuhl, Director Sales Land, Helsing

    Panelist: Mr. Oleksandr Kubrakov, Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and, Co-Founder, We Build Ukraine

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970498
    Filename: DOD_111154270
    Length: 01:13:34
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Ukrainian Innovation at the Speed of Relevance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO

