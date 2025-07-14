video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Ukrainian Innovation at the Speed of Relevance



Moderator: Mr. Francis Dearnley, Executive Editor, The Telegraph and, Host of Ukraine: The Latest



Speaker: Mr. Eric Hauff, Senior Director, International Business for Eastern Europe and NATO, ISR, Aviation and Security Division, Sierra Nevada Corporation



Panelist: Mr. Yaroslav Azhnyuk, CEO and Founder, TheFourthLaw



Panelist: Mr. Sebastian Kuhl, Director Sales Land, Helsing



Panelist: Mr. Oleksandr Kubrakov, Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and, Co-Founder, We Build Ukraine