Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Breaking the Kill Chain—Multi-Domain Operations Against Anti-Access/Area Denial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Breaking the Kill Chain—Multi-Domain Operations Against Anti-Access/Area Denial

    Moderator: COL J.P. Clark, PhD, United States Army Retired

    Panelist: BG Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General, 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command, United States Army

    Panelist: Mr. Harald Mannheim, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, Head of Defence Digital and Cyber, Airbus Defence and Space

    Panelist: COL Richard D. Creed, United States Army Retired, Director, Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970496
    Filename: DOD_111154211
    Length: 01:18:07
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANDEURO Germany Day 2 Panel: Breaking the Kill Chain—Multi-Domain Operations Against Anti-Access/Area Denial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANDEURO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download