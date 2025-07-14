Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Atlantic Alliance 2025 Trailer (Horizontal)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing participate in Atlantic Alliance 2025 along the East Coast, June 24 to July 11, 2025. AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 showcased a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970493
    VIRIN: 250711-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111154152
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Atlantic Alliance 2025 Trailer (Horizontal), by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

