U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing participate in Atlantic Alliance 2025 along the East Coast, June 24 to July 11, 2025. AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 showcased a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970493
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-YV358-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111154152
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Atlantic Alliance 2025 Trailer (Horizontal), by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.