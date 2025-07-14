Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VARPOLTA, HUNGARY

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a live fire exercise with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters during Saber Guardian at the Joint Force Training Center Hajmasker, Hungary, June 11, 2025. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides a rapidly deployable, lethal aviation force to project combat power across Europe and Africa, supporting operations that assure Allies, deter aggression, and defeat near-peer adversaries when necessary. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S. based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970492
    VIRIN: 250616-A-TW216-2001
    Filename: DOD_111154151
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: VARPOLTA, HU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Guardian 25: 12th CAB Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

