Meet Your Chaplain - MCB Quantico

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Paul Rodgers, a command chaplain for Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks on spiritual fitness and what chaplains have to offer for servicemembers and staff on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 16, 2025. "Meet Your Chaplain" is a mini-series with the intent of informing active duty, retired military personnel, civilian employees, and their families of the resources available to them and what the chaplains provide. MCB Quantico Chaplain Website: https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Offices-Staff/Chaplain/ (Marine Corps Video by Tyler Harrison)