    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Tyler Harrison 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Paul Rodgers, a command chaplain for Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks on spiritual fitness and what chaplains have to offer for servicemembers and staff on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 16, 2025. "Meet Your Chaplain" is a mini-series with the intent of informing active duty, retired military personnel, civilian employees, and their families of the resources available to them and what the chaplains provide. MCB Quantico Chaplain Website: https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Offices-Staff/Chaplain/ (Marine Corps Video by Tyler Harrison)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 08:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 970491
    VIRIN: 250716-D-ZR897-6898
    Filename: DOD_111154047
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Chaplain - MCB Quantico, by Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

