Talisman Sabre Airborne Operation July 13th

U.S. Military personnel in conjunction with other countries forces show their sustained cooperation in an airborne operation in Australia on July 13, 2025. The cultural exchange was part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970476
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-LO422-5568
|Filename:
|DOD_111153765
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
