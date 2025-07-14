Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    153rd AW, 36th CRS complete cargo offload during REFORPAC B-Roll

    PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PALAU

    07.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron offload cargo from a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC is a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970474
    VIRIN: 250712-F-PS661-4772
    Filename: DOD_111153760
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 153rd AW, 36th CRS complete cargo offload during REFORPAC B-Roll, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    36 CRS
    C-130
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC 25

