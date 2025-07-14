153rd AW, 36th CRS complete cargo offload during REFORPAC B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron offload cargo from a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC is a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)