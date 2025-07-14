The 36th CRS receives personnel and supplies during REFORPAC 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Cargo and personnel are offloaded from a C-130J Hercules, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, and a C-130J Hercules, assigned to the Royal New Zealand Air Force, in support of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)