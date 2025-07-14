Cargo and personnel are offloaded from a C-130J Hercules, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, and a C-130J Hercules, assigned to the Royal New Zealand Air Force, in support of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970467
|VIRIN:
|250713-F-MU509-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111153709
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 36th CRS receives personnel and supplies during REFORPAC 2025, by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
