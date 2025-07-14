Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 36th CRS receives personnel and supplies during REFORPAC 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PALAU

    07.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Cargo and personnel are offloaded from a C-130J Hercules, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, and a C-130J Hercules, assigned to the Royal New Zealand Air Force, in support of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970467
    VIRIN: 250713-F-MU509-1003
    Filename: DOD_111153709
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 36th CRS receives personnel and supplies during REFORPAC 2025, by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    RNZAF
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025
    Misawa AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download