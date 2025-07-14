Vegemite taste test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Australian Army Maj. Julian Pye explains the proper use of Vegemite to U.S. Military personnel in Australia on July 11, 2025. The cultural exchange was part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)