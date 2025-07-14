Australian Army Maj. Julian Pye explains the proper use of Vegemite to U.S. Military personnel in Australia on July 11, 2025. The cultural exchange was part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970462
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-LO422-4630
|Filename:
|DOD_111153688
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vegemite taste test, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.