U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Williams, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron First Sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Leslie Reyes, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program Supervisor, speak with U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. During the interview, Williams and Reyes addressed the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and highlighted the various resources and support options available to service members seeking assistance. (U.S. Air Force video by Zach Heimbuch)