AFN emergency

This PSA demonstrates AFN radio's capability to provide critical information during emergencies. AFN offers real-time updates, including early warnings, expert interviews, and essential safety guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 02:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|970456
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111153636
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
