Best Squad Competition 2025 | E3B Lanes | Day 3

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Pacific participate in the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Lanes during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
