    Best Squad Competition 2025 | E3B Lanes | Day 3

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Pacific participate in the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Lanes during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970452
    VIRIN: 250716-A-CJ630-1050
    Filename: DOD_111153568
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

