    Summer Safety Spot

    JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250529-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - This spot was created to raise awareness about proper safety practices during the Japanese summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 00:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 970451
    VIRIN: 250529-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111153557
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety Spot, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    Japan
    summer

