U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific, compete in the USARPAC Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970450
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-QT274-7976
|Filename:
|DOD_111153554
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad E3B Patrol Lanes, by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
