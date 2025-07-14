Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Best Squad E3B Patrol Lanes

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific, compete in the USARPAC Best Squad Competition, July 16, 2025, Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970450
    VIRIN: 250716-A-QT274-7976
    Filename: DOD_111153554
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HAWAII, US

    USARPACBSC2025
    USARPACBSC

