USARPAC Best Squad E3B DV Lane Brief

U.S. Army Pacific foreign partners and allies are briefed by 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on how contestants in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition will be graded on their ability to call for a nine-line medical evacuation, July 16, 2025, Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii. The week-long best squad competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)