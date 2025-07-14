Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Holds Powerlifting Competition

    JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250424-N-CY569-1001 (April 24, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka holds a Powerlifting competition between U.S. and Japan participants. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 00:06
    Location: JP

    CFAY
    weighlifting
    Yokosuka Base
    japan

