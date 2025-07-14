U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in River Operations on the Potomac River and in State Partnership Program Lanes during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 16, 2025, in Little Orleans, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Andrew Crowl)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970441
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-GM804-1199
|Filename:
|DOD_111153398
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: River Operations and State Partnership Program Lanes - 2025 Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
