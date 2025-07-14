115th AMXS and 187th AMXS set up lightning protection systems

U.S. Air Force Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 115th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Truax Field, Wisconsin Air National Guard, and the 187th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Dannelly Field, Alabama Air National Guard, set up lightning protection systems and travel pods at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 13, 2025. The lightning protection systems serve as secondary grounding mechanisms to safeguard aircraft from lightning strikes, while the travel pods are used to transport pilot gear, shocks, and maintenance equipment. REFORPAC is a large-scale contingency response exercise, which prepares service members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
