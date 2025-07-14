Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    115th AMXS and 187th AMXS set up lightning protection systems

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 115th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Truax Field, Wisconsin Air National Guard, and the 187th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Dannelly Field, Alabama Air National Guard, set up lightning protection systems and travel pods at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 13, 2025. The lightning protection systems serve as secondary grounding mechanisms to safeguard aircraft from lightning strikes, while the travel pods are used to transport pilot gear, shocks, and maintenance equipment. REFORPAC is a large-scale contingency response exercise, which prepares service members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970435
    VIRIN: 250713-F-CN281-1001
    Filename: DOD_111153354
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, 115th AMXS and 187th AMXS set up lightning protection systems, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    F-35A Lightning II
    DLE
    REFORPAC
    Department-Level Exercise series

