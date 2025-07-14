Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ten 17th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Earn German Marksmanship

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Footage shows 17th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers engaging in rifle and pistol ranges as part of the German Schützenschnur qualification while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    German Schutzenschnur
    NVNG
    17SB
    marksmanship
    CENTCOM

