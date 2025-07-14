"Warrior Medics" support military, civilian agencies in inaugural Cadet Summer Training blood drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970423" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The "Warrior Medics" of the Mesa, Arizona-based 7378th Blood Detachment joined more than 20 Regular Army Soldiers and Civilians to perform a blood drive event during Cadet Summer Training 2025 in Fort Knox, Ky., July 8, 2025.



The CST blood drive is a joint effort between Army Reserve Medical Command, U.S. Army MEDCOM, U.S. Army Cadet Command and the Defense Health Agency in total support of the Armed Services Blood Program. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Snow, Becoming Water

Artist: Benjamin King