"Warrior Medics" support military, civilian agencies in inaugural Cadet Summer Training blood drive

The "Warrior Medics" of the Mesa, Arizona-based 7378th Blood Detachment joined more than 20 Regular Army Soldiers and Civilians to perform a blood drive event during Cadet Summer Training 2025 in Fort Knox, Ky., July 8, 2025.
The CST blood drive is a joint effort between Army Reserve Medical Command, U.S. Army MEDCOM, U.S. Army Cadet Command and the Defense Health Agency in total support of the Armed Services Blood Program. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Snow, Becoming Water
Artist: Benjamin King
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970423
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|156B78
|Filename:
|DOD_111153256
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
