    "Warrior Medics" support military, civilian agencies in inaugural Cadet Summer Training blood drive

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The "Warrior Medics" of the Mesa, Arizona-based 7378th Blood Detachment joined more than 20 Regular Army Soldiers and Civilians to perform a blood drive event during Cadet Summer Training 2025 in Fort Knox, Ky., July 8, 2025.

    The CST blood drive is a joint effort between Army Reserve Medical Command, U.S. Army MEDCOM, U.S. Army Cadet Command and the Defense Health Agency in total support of the Armed Services Blood Program. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Snow, Becoming Water
    Artist: Benjamin King

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970423
    VIRIN: 250708-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 156B78
    Filename: DOD_111153256
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    blood donor
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP)
    Cadet Summer Training
    U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)

