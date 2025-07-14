video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers competed in the 2025 Eighth Army Chef of the Year Competition at the Sephamore Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. Three sergeants and two specialists from different companies competed to demonstrate their knowledge on a series of tactical and technical subjects and hands-on craftsmanship. The winners of the competition are Sgt. Timothy Santiago and Spc. Fernando Campbell, both of the 541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)