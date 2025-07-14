Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Eighth Army Chef of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers competed in the 2025 Eighth Army Chef of the Year Competition at the Sephamore Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. Three sergeants and two specialists from different companies competed to demonstrate their knowledge on a series of tactical and technical subjects and hands-on craftsmanship. The winners of the competition are Sgt. Timothy Santiago and Spc. Fernando Campbell, both of the 541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970420
    VIRIN: 250715-A-RV165-2712
    PIN: 250715
    Filename: DOD_111153209
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Eighth Army Chef of the Year, by PFC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Eighth Army
    Chef of the Year competition
    Pacific Victors
    541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company
    Feed to Fight, Fight to Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download