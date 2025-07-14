U.S. Army Soldiers competed in the 2025 Eighth Army Chef of the Year Competition at the Sephamore Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. Three sergeants and two specialists from different companies competed to demonstrate their knowledge on a series of tactical and technical subjects and hands-on craftsmanship. The winners of the competition are Sgt. Timothy Santiago and Spc. Fernando Campbell, both of the 541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)
