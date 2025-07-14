Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel FA-50 Golden Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel a PAF FA-50 Golden Eagle as part of a subject matter expert exchange during Cope Thunder 25-2 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. During the exercise, U.S. and Philippine Airmen exchanged knowledge and best practices to enhance readiness and strengthen interoperability, advancing the U.S.-Philippine alliance and reinforcing the joint commitment to peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)