    Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel FA-50 Golden Eagle

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel a PAF FA-50 Golden Eagle as part of a subject matter expert exchange during Cope Thunder 25-2 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. During the exercise, U.S. and Philippine Airmen exchanged knowledge and best practices to enhance readiness and strengthen interoperability, advancing the U.S.-Philippine alliance and reinforcing the joint commitment to peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970419
    VIRIN: 250710-F-SH339-1001
    Filename: DOD_111153180
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BASA AIR BASE, PH

    Basa Air Base
    R-11 refueling truck
    FA-50 Golden Eagle
    Cope Thunder
    peace through strength
    Cope Thunder 25-2
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

