Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel FA-50 Golden Eagle

U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force Airmen refuel a PAF FA-50 Golden Eagle as part of a subject matter expert exchange during Cope Thunder 25-2 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. During the exercise, U.S. and Philippine Airmen exchanged knowledge and best practices to enhance readiness and strengthen interoperability, advancing the U.S.-Philippine alliance and reinforcing the joint commitment to peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|07.09.2025
|07.16.2025 20:57
|B-Roll
|970419
|250710-F-SH339-1001
|DOD_111153180
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BASA AIR BASE, PH
|1
|1
