U.S. Navy Sailors on the beach and aboard two Landing Craft, Air Cushions (LCACs) from Naval Beach Unit 7, guided the landing and offloading of the crafts on July 15, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The skill of the sailors quickly and safely delivered U.S. Marines from their ship to the beach, and loaded U.S. Marines and their equipment for transportation back. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970417
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-IX878-2442
|Filename:
|DOD_111153171
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|AU
This work, USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
