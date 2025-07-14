Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Japanese amphibious assault vehicles from 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment land on the beach in Queensland, Australia on July 15, 2025. Members of the regiment have been living and training with Australian Soldiers, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Sailors for the past several days as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
    (U.S. Army U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AU

