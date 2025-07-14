USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Japanese amphibious assault vehicles from 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment land on the beach in Queensland, Australia on July 15, 2025. Members of the regiment have been living and training with Australian Soldiers, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Sailors for the past several days as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

(U.S. Army U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)