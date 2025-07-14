Japanese amphibious assault vehicles from 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment land on the beach in Queensland, Australia on July 15, 2025. Members of the regiment have been living and training with Australian Soldiers, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Sailors for the past several days as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
(U.S. Army U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970416
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-IX878-6505
|Filename:
|DOD_111153167
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
