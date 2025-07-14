MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025) U.S. Navy and Ecuadorian leadership attend the Continuing Promise 2025 closing ceremony at Naval Air Station Manta, Ecuador, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970414
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111153133
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25Closing Ceremony, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
