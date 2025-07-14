CP25 Cleft Lip Surgery in Ecuador

MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Sailors aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) prepare an Ecuadorian baby for a cleft lip surgery aboard Comfort in Manta, Ecuador, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th Iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
