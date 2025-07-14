Competitors ruck and participate in a Bosnia and Herzegovina soldier task lane during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 16, 2025, in Little Orleans, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christina Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970411
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-KE130-2477
|Filename:
|DOD_111153090
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HANCOCK, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors ruck and run in a Bosnia and Herzegovina soldier task lane - 2025 National Best Warrior, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
