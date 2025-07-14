MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) assist Ecuadorian medical personnel at Rafael Rodriguez Zambrano Hospital during Continuing Promise 2025, in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970410
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-DF135-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111153064
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Manta, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
