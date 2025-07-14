MRC Firepower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) deployed a Mid-Range Capability (MRC) to Australia and conducted a Standard Missile 6 live fire on July 15, 2025, successfully sinking a maritime target in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. This was the first time that a land-based MRC has been fired west of the International Date Line (IDL). Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)