Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRC Firepower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins 

    I Corps

    The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) deployed a Mid-Range Capability (MRC) to Australia and conducted a Standard Missile 6 live fire on July 15, 2025, successfully sinking a maritime target in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. This was the first time that a land-based MRC has been fired west of the International Date Line (IDL). Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970408
    VIRIN: 250717-A-YE983-2001
    Filename: DOD_111153046
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRC Firepower, by SGT Rebecca Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download