Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130 Hercules take off from the flight line during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2025. In addition to aircrew, RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970407
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-FV598-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111152943
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
This work, JASDF C-130s take off during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
