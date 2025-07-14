USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 2 Recap Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the second day of events for the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 14, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii. Best Squad is an annual competition that pits the best teams from across the theater against one-another in the ultimate display of physical power, tactical proficiency, and determination. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
