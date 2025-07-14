Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 2 Recap Reel

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the second day of events for the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 14, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii. Best Squad is an annual competition that pits the best teams from across the theater against one-another in the ultimate display of physical power, tactical proficiency, and determination. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970404
    VIRIN: 250715-A-PF227-5973
    Filename: DOD_111152791
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 2 Recap Reel, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    lethality
    Beallyoucanbe
    Best squad 2025
    USARPACBSC25

