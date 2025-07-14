USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 2 Recap Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the second day of events for the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 14, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii. Best Squad is an annual competition that pits the best teams from across the theater against one-another in the ultimate display of physical power, tactical proficiency, and determination. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)