Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson moves cargo onto C-17 for REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 773rd Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
